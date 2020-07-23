Digiworld reports highest ever quarterly sales
Digiworld Corporation reported record quarterly revenues of nearly 2.6 trillion VND (112 million USD) in the second quarter, a 29 percent year-on-year increase.
A Digiworld store. The company has reported record revenues in the second quarter. (Photo: VNS)
Profit after tax was up 36 percent to 48 billion VND (2.1 million USD), it said.
First half revenues and profits increased 45 percent and 55 percent to 4.9 trillion VND (211 million USD) and 93 billion VND (4 million USD).
The company said laptop and tablets sales increased by 65 percent during the second quarter to nearly 1.1 trillion VND (47.4 million USD).
It attributed this to the demand for equipment for learning and working online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mobile phones sales rose 19 percent to 1.15 trillion VND (49.5 million USD).
Office equipment and consumer goods sales were worth 298 billion VND (12.8 million USD) and 59 billion VND (2.5 million USD).
The company said performance indicators are at their best ever levels.
It said it is striving to achieve the year’s targets of 10.2 trillion VND (439 million USD) in revenues and 202 billion VND (8.7 million USD) in profit after tax, increases of 20 percent and 25 percent over last year’s figures.
Digiworld is the country’s leading market expansion services provider./.