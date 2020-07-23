Business Deputy PM calls for selective FDI attraction Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said that as Vietnam’s stature has increasingly improved it is now time for the country to be more selective in its FDI attraction efforts.

Business Khanh Hoa steps up application of advanced technologies in marine aquaculture The south central province of Khanh Hoa will increase the use of advanced technologies in marine aquaculture in the next five years, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth Districts and sectors in HCM City have been requested to ensure at least 80 percent of this year’s public funds are disbursed by October 15 and to raise the rate to over 95 percent by year’s end, as the city has committed to the Government.

Business Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.