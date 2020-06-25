Business Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 opens The Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 kicked off in Tien Giang province on June 24, aiming at popularising strong products of each locality in the region.

Business Shrimp exports to Canada rise steadily Shrimp exports to Canada as of mid-May had reached 54.7 million USD, a 32 percent rise year-on-year, following steady increases since 2016, aside from a slight dip last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on June 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.