Society Vietnamese ministry donates medical devices to Chinese people The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has presented medical devices to help the Chinese people cope with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

Society Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate blood Hundreds of young people in Ho Chi Minh City are calling on their friends via social media and others to visit the Blood Transfusion Haematology Hospital and Humanitarian Blood Donation Centre to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Society Deputy PM stresses importance of community-based isolation in nCoV fight Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the importance of the community-based isolation as a measure to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is threatening to spread further.

Society Civil servants spend weekends assisting local residents When we talk about weekends, we might think about getting away or a cozy family gathering. However, civil servants in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province have a different way of spending their weekends.