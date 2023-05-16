The working session between Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu and representatives of the JVPFA (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu paid a courtesy visit to Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA) Nikai Toshihiro in Tokyo on May 15.



Nikai affirmed that the alliance will provide maximum support for the Vietnamese diplomat to fulfill his duties.





Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (L) and Chairman of the Japan -Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA) Nikai Toshihiro. (Photo: VNA)

The official, who is also former Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, expressed his willingness to work closely with Ambassador Hieu to promote bilateral relations in all fields, including trade of agricultural products, women and youth exchange, and cooperation among localities of the two countries.

Hieu spoke highly of Nikai’s visit to Vietnam and the practical contributions by the chairman and the JVPFA in general to promoting the bilateral relations.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat discussed priority tasks during his tenure with the Japanese official./.