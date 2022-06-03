Diplomat proposes ways to beef up India – ASEAN relations
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has attended workshops themed “Act East through North East” and “Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence” held recently by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Assam State.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has attended workshops themed “Act East through North East” and “Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence” held recently by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Assam State.
These were the opening events for a series of activities of the India – ASEAN Friendship Year 2022 on the occasion the 30th founding anniversary of India – ASEAN ties and the 10 years of strategic partnership between the two sides.
In his opening speech at the events, Ambassador Chau expressed his impression of development and change of Assam, affirming the important role of the state in the “Act East” policy that the Government of India has consistently and actively implemented in recent years.
The Vietnamese diplomat proposed three solutions to further promote relations between India and ASEAN member countries, highlighting the importance of the air connection to strengthen connectivity between India and the group.
He also pointed out opportunities for cooperation and development investment between India and Vietnam, expressing his hope that with the resumption of direct air routes between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade ties and people-to-people exchange between the two countries will become stronger, bringing benefits to both nations in particular, and India and ASEAN in general./.