World Indonesia, RoK strengthen cooperation to improve aquatic products Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have pledged to strengthen their cooperation in the marine and fishery sector, particularly for ensuring the quality of products.

World Thailand enhances connectivity with Laos The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is speeding up the development of several railway stations to pave the way for logistics and investment projects involving Laos, local media reported.

World Malaysia, RoK deploy forces to Rim of the Pacific exercise The Malaysian Royal Navy (RMN) ship, Kapal Diraja Lekir, on May 30 began its 99-day deployment at sea to take part in the 2022 Rim of The Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise set to begin late next month on the US’s Hawaiian Islands.