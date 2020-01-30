Business January FDI surges 179 percent Vietnam raked in 5.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 20 days of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 179.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on January 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND/USD on January 30, up 15 VND from the last session of the Year of the Pig (January 22).

Business Ca Mau tourism creates trademark, becoming spearhead economy 2019 is a year in which Ca Mau tourism harvested “good fruits”. The strong acceleration of Ca Mau tourism has created a trademark among visitors.

Business Belgium workshop looks into EVFTA, EVIPA A workshop was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, Belgium, on January 28 to clear up parliamentarians’ concern regarding the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).