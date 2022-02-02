Politics China willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Vietnam: ambassador China will work together with Vietnam to preserve the traditional friendship, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, protect common strategic interests and promote the bilateral relationship, Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo has affirmed.

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Top 10 prominent events of Vietnam in 2021 selected by VNA The 13th National Party Congress, changes to the anti-pandemic strategy, and efforts to maintain some growth pillars are among the events that have shaped Vietnam in 2021. The following are the top 10 domestic events selected by the Vietnam News Agency.