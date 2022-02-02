Diplomatic achievements show Party and State’s clear-sighted foreign policy: minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son addresses the Homeland's Spring programme, an event for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival in the country, in Hanoi on January 22 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The important achievements in external affairs last year affirmed the clear-sighted foreign policy of the Party and State, the support and consensus of the entire political system and people, and the close coordination among all-level authorities and sectors.
So said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son while talking to the press about the outstanding diplomatic achievements of Vietnam in the recent past, attributing those accomplishments to major contributions by agencies of external affairs, with the diplomatic sector being the core.
He pointed to the significant accomplishments, such as Vietnam promoted ties with partners to help consolidate the stability of external relations, noting that the country also worked effectively to elevate multilateral foreign relations, which continued to affirm its stature and prestige.
Efforts in external affairs continued helping firmly safeguard the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the country; economic diplomacy was implemented in a strong and increasingly practical and effective manner; while cultural diplomacy further popularised images of Vietnam’s land, people, and culture.
Besides, overseas Vietnamese affairs were handled more comprehensively and strongly, Son went on, highlighting the uniform and effective protection of citizens amid the complex COVID-19 pandemic.
The minister held that in 2021, Vietnamese people both at home and abroad brought into play the national solidarity, patriotism, and self-reliance to overcome difficulties and challenges.
He noted the attainments last year and during the past 35 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal) have created strong confidence for stepping up socio-economic recovery and development as well as integration into the world, thereby helping to successfully realise the development aspiration and vision of the Party, State, and people.
The diplomatic sector always goes along with the nation and devotes itself to the Fatherland and people, the official affirmed./.