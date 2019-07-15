Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan (Photo: VNA)

– A diplomatic exchange was held from July 12-14 in the Czech Republic under the initiative of Jan Zahradil, head of the EU – Vietnam parliamentarians’ group, and the union of Vietnamese associations in Europe.The exchange, joined by Vietnamese ambassadors in the host country, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Austria, is to update the situation and prospects of the EU for the development of the relations in the time to come.Speaking at the event, the first of its kind, the Czech official, who is also a member of the European Parliament (EP), described it as an evidence of the cooperation and friendship, as well as the sentiment of European parliamentarians towards Vietnam.On behalf of the diplomats, Ambassador to the host country Ho Minh Tuan spoke highly of the initiative and thanked the official for his contributions to the development of the traditional ties of friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, as well as to the negotiations and the recent signing of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).Meanwhile, Ambassador to Poland Vu Dang Dung expressed his hope that European parliamentarians will continue their support so that the EP would soon ratify the document.For his part, Zahradil said the exchange should become an annual event and pledged to do all what he can to push up the relations between Vietnam and the EU. The official also committed to do his best to get the EVFTA ratified at an early date, and asked the Vietnamese ambassadors in the EU member countries to join his efforts.-VNA