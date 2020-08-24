Politics Diplomatic sector an important contributor to national construction-defence The Foreign Ministry held a conference entitled “75 Years of Vietnam’s Diplomatic Sector: Lessons and Orientations” in Hanoi on August 24, during which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that the sector’s achievements have long been a bright spot for the country.

Politics Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China Land Border Treaty at Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Ukraine: Ambassador Vietnam attaches importance to its comprehensive cooperation and partnership with Ukraine, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China Land Border Treaty at Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh.