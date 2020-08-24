Diplomatic sector’s 75-year experiences shared at Hanoi conference
Veteran diplomats shared experiences their sector has gained throughout the history at the conference marking the sector’s 75th anniversary (August 28) in Hanoi on August 24.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan (second, right) speaks at the conference in Hanoi on August 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Veteran diplomats shared experiences their sector has gained throughout the history at the conference marking the sector’s 75th anniversary (August 28) in Hanoi on August 24.
Speaking at the event, held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan said over the last three quarters of the century – a relatively short period of time compared to the thousands of years of Vietnam’s history, under the Party’s clear-sighted leadership, the country has made many miracles.
Vietnam was the first among the colonies to rise up 75 years ago to regain national sovereignty and establish a democratic state of the people. Despite its limited resources, the country repulsed powerful invaders to firmly safeguard its independence, unity and borders.
From a poor, backward and war-torn country, Vietnam has emerged as a nation of dynamic development. Used to be unnamed in the world map, it has become one of the proactive, active and responsible members of the international community with growing stature, he noted.
Khoan affirmed that in all of those historic landmarks, the diplomatic sector, founded by late President Ho Chi Minh who also acted as the first Foreign Minister, has made considerable contributions, leaving valuable lessons for following generations on the path to build a Vietnam with rich people, strong nation, and democratic, equitable and civilised society oriented towards socialism.
Former Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien said the country has never obtained such a high standing in the international arena like nowadays, adding that on the basis of Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, and the Party’s reform policy, the diplomatic sector, with its creative mindset, will continue to greatly help with national development and defence to create more miracles for the country.
Both former officials shared the view that the most precious lessons for each diplomat can be found in the ideology of Ho Chi Minh, and that thoroughly grasping and practicing his teachings are of critical importance to develop Vietnam into a country comparable to others around the world./.