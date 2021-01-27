Politics Party’s inspection, supervision work debated at National Party Congress The inspection and supervision work should match political tasks and Party building, as well as the reality in each locality and unit, delegates heard at the January 27 afternoon session of the 13th National Party Congress.​

Politics Security, defence, court officials submit proposals to Party Congress Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Supreme People’s Court on January 27 stressed the importance of comprehensive reform and the building of a clean and strong public security force, a modern army, and a civilised and modern judicial sector.

Politics Delegates highlight trade union, women support issues at 13th National Party Congress It is necessary to continue to strengthen and innovate the forms of Party leadership over the organisation and operation of trade unions so as to enhance their efficiency, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang said at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.

Politics 13th National Party Congress mulls over documents Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27, according to the press release on the third working day of the Congress.