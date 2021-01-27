Diplomats, scholars look forward to Party Congress
The 13th Party National Congress is underway in Hanoi. It will define development orientations for 2021 – 2025. Foreign diplomats, scholars and friends expressed their belief the congress will continue to set out right directions helping Vietnam become more prosperous.
Party’s inspection, supervision work debated at National Party Congress
The inspection and supervision work should match political tasks and Party building, as well as the reality in each locality and unit, delegates heard at the January 27 afternoon session of the 13th National Party Congress.
Security, defence, court officials submit proposals to Party Congress
Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Supreme People’s Court on January 27 stressed the importance of comprehensive reform and the building of a clean and strong public security force, a modern army, and a civilised and modern judicial sector.
Delegates highlight trade union, women support issues at 13th National Party Congress
It is necessary to continue to strengthen and innovate the forms of Party leadership over the organisation and operation of trade unions so as to enhance their efficiency, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang said at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.
13th National Party Congress mulls over documents
Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27, according to the press release on the third working day of the Congress.
Finance sector contributes decisively to national achievements: Official
The national finance sector has recorded important developments and made decisive contributions to the country’s achievements, according to member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.