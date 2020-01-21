Ambassadors send Tet greetings, gender equality messages with female footballers
Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.
Foreign ambassadors extend Tet greetings in a video featuring the national women's football team (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.
In the video, Norwegian Ambassador Grete Lochen voiced her delight to celebrate Tet with members of the team, speaking highly of their achievements in the previous year, especially at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) at which they championed.
Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul expressed her hope in the new year that social norms and gender stereotypes, which limit opportunities of women and girls, will be challenged in an effort to achieve gender equality.
Swiss Charge d’affaires David Best said that the success of the Vietnamese female footballers has turned them into a role model for women and girls throughout the country.
For her part, Ambassador of New Zealand Wendy Matthews underlined the significant role of gender equality “for developing peaceful, prosperous and sustainable communities”, and called for more cooperation to ensure that women and girls could unlock their full potential./.
In the video, Norwegian Ambassador Grete Lochen voiced her delight to celebrate Tet with members of the team, speaking highly of their achievements in the previous year, especially at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) at which they championed.
Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul expressed her hope in the new year that social norms and gender stereotypes, which limit opportunities of women and girls, will be challenged in an effort to achieve gender equality.
Swiss Charge d’affaires David Best said that the success of the Vietnamese female footballers has turned them into a role model for women and girls throughout the country.
For her part, Ambassador of New Zealand Wendy Matthews underlined the significant role of gender equality “for developing peaceful, prosperous and sustainable communities”, and called for more cooperation to ensure that women and girls could unlock their full potential./.