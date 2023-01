Videos Taking Vietnamese agricultural products to overseas Vietnamese in the UK In the final days of this lunar year, overseas Vietnamese in the UK are also busy shopping for Tet. The good news is that Vietnamese in the UK as well as British consumers are able to buy typical items for a traditional Tet and experience the atmosphere of preparing for the lunar new year.

Videos Party General Secretary meets leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Videos Vietnam may earn 18 billion USD from wood exports this year The export turnover of wood and wood products is expected to set a record high of 18 billion USD in 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.