Sci-Tech VNUHCM aims at becoming nucleus of HCM City’s innovative area The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recognised the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) as a hub of science, technology, culture, and knowledge in the city’s innovative eastern area.

Society Student research projects focus on pollution, waste reduction solutions Six projects by university students that were displayed on March 16 at the eProjects Innovation Showcase contest at the Cao Thang Technical College in Ho Chi Minh City mostly focused on environmental pollution and waste management solutions.

Society Trial of land-use violation case involving HCM City former leader suspended The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 suspended the first-instance trial for the case of law violation involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city after two days of hearing.