Disabled-supporting project launched in Can Tho
People with disabilities in Can Tho city (Photo: www.drdvietnam.org)
Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project at a budget of 400,000 USD to ensure rights and benefits local people with disabilities.
President of the Can Tho Association of Persons with Disabilities Bui Thi Hong Nga said the project is vital to ensuring basic rights and raising public awareness of the disabled, as well as encouraging them to join the workforce.
The project, running from March 11 until the end of this year, will receive financial and technical support from the Vietnam Assistance for the Handicapped (VNAH), the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Norwegian Mission Alliance - Vietnam (NMA-V).
It is to build legal documents and improve policies on the rights of the people with disabilities to ensure their footing in the society, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Tieu Minh Duong.
Besides, the project is hoped to create optimal conditions for the beneficiaries to access medical services, rehabilitation, education, jobs and vocational training, among others.
In addition, it will help enhance capacity of 15 self-managed agencies of the disabled across nine districts of Can Tho city.
Vocational training courses for jobs which are in demand of local firms will begin in mid-March, designed for learners at the age of 18-30, Duong added./.