A flight carrying disadvantaged workers home will depart from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on January 9, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 31 announced that it will offer a free flight to bring workers with difficult circumstances in southern provinces to their homes in the North for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Labour confederations in southern provinces proposed a list of the beneficiaries with priority given to workers who have difficult circumstances and spent Tet festival away from their hometowns many times.

The airline also offers free tickets for those who registered on its fanpage and website.

A flight carrying the workers home will depart from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on January 9, 2023. Flights bringing them back to Ho Chi Minh City will depart from Hanoi, Van Don, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh from February 10-15, 2023.

The workers are also supported to travel from Noi Bai International Airport to stations where they catch coaches to go home.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines said that the flights are part of its campaign named “Flights of Love” which promotes the human value for the community and social responsibility that the carrier has been implementing for years.

The flights are organised thanks to the cooperation and support of members of its Frequent Flyer Programme Lotusmiles at a charity auction./