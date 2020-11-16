Environment Seven captive bears transferred to rescue centre Seven captive bears have been rescued in the southern province of Binh Duong and transferred to a rescue centre, the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) said November 13.

Environment Greenhouse gas emissions to be cut by nine percent Vietnam has completed an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) with plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions 9 percent by 2030 in an attempt to respond to climate change.

Society Vietnam should take urgent action in face of natural disasters: WB The World Bank (WB) recently released a report in which it called on the Vietnamese Government to take urgent action to ensure future growth in the face of natural disaster risks.

Society Minister calls for drastic response to Storm Vamco Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has asked localities and competent agencies to undertake a sweeping response to Storm Vamco, which entered the East Sea on the morning of November 12 and has been erratic and unpredictable.