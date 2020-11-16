Disasters may cost Vietnam 1.5 pct of GDP annually
Many houses in central Thua Thien-Hue province submerged (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Natural disasters could shave 1.5 percent off annual GDP or even more if no appropriate measures are taken in response to climate change, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
The average temperature in Vietnam is predicted to increase 2-3 degrees Celsius by 2100, while sea levels will rise from 78-100 cm.
Such a rise would submerge over 10 percent of the Red River Delta and Quang Ninh province in the north, 2.5 percent of central coastal localities, and over 20 percent of HCM City.
It would directly affect 9 percent of the population in the Red River Delta and Quang Ninh, nearly 9 percent in central coastal localities, and about 7 percent in HCM City.
Of particular note, some 35 percent of the population in the Mekong Delta would be affected and 40.5 percent of its rice output lost.
The agricultural sector, the natural ecosystem, the poor, the elderly, women, and ethnic minority groups are all vulnerable.
The ministry emphasised the need to conduct research on and apply technical solutions and new technologies in designing and construction works.
Priority should be given to investing in early warning and monitoring systems in urban areas and concentrated residential areas, and raising public awareness about climate change./.