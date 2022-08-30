Business HCM City tops nation in FDI attraction in first eight months Ho Chi Minh City topped the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 16.1% of the national figure, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business First China Homelife Vietnam exhibition opens in HCM City Over 170 China-based suppliers and manufacturers of homeware products are showcasing their latest products at the first China Homelife Vietnam exhibition that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese businesses cooperate in biomass Japan’s Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Forestry Corporation (Vinafor) to jointly explore opportunities for biomass business in the Southeast Asian country.

Business Removing land price table to prevent real estate overheating Removal of the land price framework issued by the Government will make the market more transparent and prevent real estate from skyrocketing, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.