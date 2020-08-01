Business Experts: EVFTA looks towards sustainable development The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) not only promotes trade and investment growth between Vietnam and the EU but also creates a driving force to boost cooperation in improving growth quality, towards sustainable development, experts said.

Business Portal helps Mekong Delta firms get insights into EVFTA The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) chapter in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho (VCCI Can Tho) on July 31 launched a portal which will provide information and advice related to the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to businesses in the Mekong Delta region.

Business Gold prices continue to go up on domestic market Gold prices continued to rise on the domestic market on the last day of July, reaching near 58 million VND (2,495 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).