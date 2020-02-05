Business Tra fish exports likely to recover this year This year is believed to be a brighter year for the domestic tra fish industry with exports inching up in the first quarter, according to an official from the Vietnam Pangasius Association.

Business Vietnam’s two big cities lead region in dynamic growth: JLL Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi continue to lead the momentum in Southeast Asia, ranking third and seventh among the most dynamic cities in the world, according to the City Momentum Index recently issued by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.

Business Agro processing gets tidal wave of investment Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.