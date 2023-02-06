Business Agro-fishery exports rosy after China’s reopening Vietnamese exporters have pinned high hopes on exports to China growing after the country - a key market for Vietnam’s agro-fishery products - fully resumed trade activities at five border gates in Lang Son province from January 28.

Business Tourism – a source of growth in Vietnam for 2023: HSBC Despite near-term trade headwinds, tourism has emerged as a source of growth for Vietnam to mitigate the challenges ahead in 2023, according to the “Vietnam at a glance” report released by HSBC on February 6.

Business Hoa Phat receives many orders to export steel in January In the early days of this year, Hoa Phat Group secured many orders to export its steel products to the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), and Cambodia.

Business HCM City’s retail market enjoys growth in January Ho Chi Minh City recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.7% in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in January, according to its Department of Industry and Trade.