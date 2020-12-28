Business Infographic GDP expected to grow by 2.91 percent Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year is expected to grow by 2.91 percent compared to 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Trade surplus posts record high since 2016 Vietnam is estimated to enjoy a trade surplus of 19.1 billion USD this year – the highest since 2016.

Business Ninh Thuan to have first LNG-fueled power plant in 2024 The south central province of Ninh Thuan plans to start construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power complex, the first of its kind in the province, in Phuoc Diem commune, Thuan Nam district, in the third quarter of 2021.

Business Government holds online conference with localities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online conference between the Government and localities on December 28 on the implementation of the 14th National Assembly’s resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021.