Disbursement of State budget capital in 2020 highest in past decade
Hanoi (VNA) - The disbursement of State budget capital reached an estimated 91.1 percent of the plan set for the year and rose 34.5 percent year-on-year, the highest rate in the 2011-2020.
This is the result behind the acceleration of public investment disbursement as part of efforts to maintain economic growth amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest updates by the General Statistics Office (GSO) show that total social investment in 2020 increased 5.7 percent year-on-year to over 2.16 quadrillion VND (93.71 billion USD at current rate), and equivalent to 34.4 percent of the GDP.
Of the figure, 729 trillion VND was sourced from the state sector, up 14.5 percent; 972.2 trillion VND came from the non-state sector, rising by 3.1 percent; and 463.3 trillion VND was from the foreign direct investment sector, down 1.3 percent.
The GSO said the country attracted a total of 28.5 billion USD in FDI in the year, falling 25 percent compared to last year.
There were 2,523 newly-registered projects with 14.6 billion USD in investment, down 35 percent in number and 12.5 percent in capital, respectively.
A total of 6.4 billion USD was added to 1,140 existing projects, a year-on-year increase of 10.6 percent, while capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors stood at 7.5 billion USD, down 51.7 percent.
The disbursement of FDI in the year totaled an estimated 20 billion USD, down 2 percent year-on-year./.