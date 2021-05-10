Business Vietnam maps out plan to develop collective economy, cooperatives The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) has submitted a plan on developing the collective economy and cooperatives for the 2021-2025 period to the Prime Minister for approval.

Business Steel sector making rapid strides forward Vietnam’s steel sector has witnessed strong development in terms of capacity, output, and products in the recent past.

Business Four-month State budget revenue goes up 7.3 percent The State budget revenue was estimated at 543.4 trillion VND (over 23.7 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, equivalent to 40.5 percent of the estimate and up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Businesses advised to stay vigilant to maintain export growth Despite a rise in export revenue in the first four months of this year, experts suggested that businesses should not be too optimistic as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen complicated developments both in and outside the country.