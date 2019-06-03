At the 36th session of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)

– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a disciplinary warning to Rear Admiral Le Van Dao, former member of the Party Committee and former Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy.During its 36th session from May 29-31, the Inspection Commission also decided to propose the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee impose disciplinary measures against Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former member of the Central Military Commission, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy; and Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Tinh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former member of the Central Military Commission, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy and former Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy.It suggested the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission apply a disciplinary measure on the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy of the 2005-2010 term.During its 35th session from April 24-26, the Inspection Commission concluded that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy had seriously violated the principle of centralized democracy and working regulations, shown a lack of responsibility, slackened their leadership and inspection, resulting in many law violations and wrongdoings in the management and use of defence land, with a number of officers and Party members in the naval force held subject to criminal liability.The violations of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the above-mentioned officers have caused great losses of State money and property, negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and the army, prompting the need for disciplinary actions.Rear Admiral Le Van Dao must bear the shared responsibility and personal responsibility for the force’s violations and wrongdoings in the management and use of defence land.Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, must share the responsibility for the violations and mistakes by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy during the time he served as Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy. He must also bear the main responsibility as well as personal responsibility for the violations and mistakes of the force in management and use of defence land.Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Tinh must bear the responsibility as a top leader for the violations and wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People’s Navy.During the 36th session, the commission also decided to hand over a warning against Huynh Quang Hai, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Finance and Deputy Minister of Finance.It said Hai did not abide by Party organisation regulations and violated regulations on morality and lifestyle as well as other regulations of the Party, negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and the Ministry of Finance.The commission gave conclusions to violations of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the northern mountainous province of Son La, while looking into the implementation of disciplines against the standing boards and inspection commissions of the Party Committees of Thai Nguyen and Ca Mau provinces, along with violations of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee and Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairperson of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh province.-VNA