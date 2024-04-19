Former Secretary of the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu (L) and Permanent Vice Secretary of the Vinh Phuc provincial Party Committee Pham Hoang Anh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held a meeting in Hanoi on April 14 to decide disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and members committing violations.



After considering proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in the 2011-2016 tenure violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership and direction. These led to a number of collectives and individuals’ wrongdoings in organising the purchase and transfer of programmes on vocational training and vocational teacher training, as well as giving advice in issuing, adjusting and implementing Project 371 on transferring sets of programmes, training vocational teachers and managers, and piloting major occupations in vocational training, as well as Project 761 on developing high-quality vocational training schools. They also violated legal regulations in implementing orders, creating conditions for Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) to participate in high-value bid packages to gain illegal profits.



Violations of the MoLISA's Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure lasted for years and became the cause of violations and shortcomings in the implementation of many bid packages from 2011 to 2021, leading to a high risk of loss and huge waste of time, human resources and state budget, causing serious and difficult-to-remedy consequences, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



Meanwhile, Dao Ngoc Dung, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the ministry's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister, violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations. He relaxed leadership, direction and management, allowing the ministry and some collectives and individuals under its management to commit violations, causing losses and waste to the State budget, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the MoLISA.



Pham Thi Hai Chuyen, while serving as a Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of MoLISA, violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations and relaxed leadership, direction and management, allowing the ministry and some collectives and individuals under its management to commit violations, go against legal regulations in the organisation of placing orders, creating conditions for the AIC to participate in bid packages, leading to high risk of huge losses to State budget, causing serious and difficult-to-remedy consequences, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the ministry.



Huynh Van Ti, while acting as member of the Party Central Committee, member of the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy MoLISA Minister, violated Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations, causing serious consequences.



At the same time, the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secetariat also concluded violations of a number of officials of the Party organisations of Quang Ngai, Vinh Phuc, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc provinces, including Le Viet Chu, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee; Pham Hoang Anh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Party Committee; Doan Huu Long, former member of the Dak Lak provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Health of Dak Lak province; Dang Gia Dung, former member of the Dak Nong provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Construction of Dak Nong province; and Ma Ly Phuoc, member of the Binh Phuoc Party Committee, standing deputy head of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Binh Phuoc Party Committee.



They showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, seriously violating Party regulations and State laws while performing their assigned tasks.



The Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to give a reprimand to Dao Ngoc Dung, and warnings to Pham Thi Hai Chuyen and Huynh Van Ti.



They proposed the Party Central Committee expel Le Viet Chu from the Party.



The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also gave warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the MoLISA in the 2011-2016 tenure, and a reprimand to the committee in the 2016-2021 tenure.



Pham Hoang Anh, Doan Huu Long, Dang Gia Dung and Ma Ly Phuoc were also expelled from the Party./.