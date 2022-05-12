Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Van Hong. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed the Prime Minister’s decisions on disciplinary measures against officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Decision No. 577/QD-TTg issued a disciplinary warning to Le Van Tam, former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee in the 2016-21 tenure, for his wrongdoings and shortcomings during his term.

In Decision No. 578/QD-TTg, the PM reprimanded Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Van Hong, also for his wrongdoings and shortcomings.

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has applied Party disciplines against Tam and Hong on January 19, 2022.

Previously, during its 11th session on January 12-13, 2022, the commission reviewed the inspection results when there were signs of wrongdoings of the Party Delegation of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 term. It found that the delegation had violated the Party's principles and regulations and working rules, shown a poor sense of responsibility, and loosened leadership that resulted in wrongdoings in the procurement of medical equipment, medicines, and the repair and upgrade of hospitals.

Such violations caused serious consequences and huge damage to the State budget, hurt the prestige of the municipal Party organisations and administration./.