Vo Thanh Thong, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 9 signed a decision on disciplinary action against Vo Thanh Thong, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the 2016-2021 tenure.



In Decision No. 558/QD-TTg, the PM decided to issue a disciplinary warning to Thong, who is also Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, due to violations and shortcomings during his term.



The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has applied Party discipline enforcement against Thong from January 19, 2022.



Previously, during its 11th session on January 12-13, 2022, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission reviewed the inspection results when there were signs of violations of the Party Delegation of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 term. It found that the Party Delegation of the municipal People’s Committee had violated the Party's principles and regulations and working rules, shown a lack of responsibility, loosened leadership that resulted in wrongdoings in the procurement of medical equipment, medicines, and the repair and upgrade of hospitals.



Such violations caused serious consequences and huge damage to the State budget, hurt the prestige of the municipal Party organisations and administration./.