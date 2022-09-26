Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities cooperate in different fields Delegations from Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Champasak reached a cooperation document during their talks in Dong Hoi city on September 26.

Politics Vietnam’s State leader meets with President of Japan’s House of Councillors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with President of the Japanese House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnam exerts great efforts in implementing SDGs: Australian scholar Vietnam, a developing country, has exerted great efforts in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enjoyed fruitful results, said Professor Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Politics HCM City wishes to boost cooperation with Cuba: official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to foster cooperation with Cuba, contributing to enhancing the traditional ties between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, a municipal official said on September 26.