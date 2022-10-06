While pottery villages now mainly use moulds, artisans in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in the central province of Quang Nam have retained their traditional method of making pottery - by made and wheel.

Located on the banks of the Thu Bon River, about 3 km from Hoi An ancient town, the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village has been in place for more than 500 years. It is famous nationwide for its traditional craft of pottery making and its delicate products.

Potters use clay from the banks of the Thu Bon River to make their pottery. To produce a beautiful and durable item involves a long, meticulous process. Product shaping requires two people. One stands on the ground and uses their foot to kick the rotary turntable, while the other uses both hands to knead the clay into the desired shape.

After being shaped, the pottery is then baked in traditional kilns. Though this is the final stage, it is extremely important, requiring the right heat and time to create the best products.

Visitors to the village will have the opportunity to witness the skills of local artisans and also make pottery products themselves.

Artisans have also taught the younger generation about making pottery, to preserve the traditional craft.

The Thanh Ha pottery village is a great spot for tourists who love to explore traditional trades or hope to find the artist within their own soul./.

VNA