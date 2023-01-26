Society ‘Forest school’ helps spread love for nature While unprecedented environmental challenges threatening the health and lives of millions of people around the world are ringing alarm bells for human behaviour towards the nature, Vietnam is home to a primeval forest described as a “big school” that has helped spread the love for nature for the past nearly six decades.

Society War in Vietnam not supported by Americans: Expert In the early 1970s, most Americans, including many servicemen and war veterans, believed that the war in Vietnam was a mistake and that the US should negotiate for a peace agreement, Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert about Vietnam at the US Institute of Peace told the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents while talking about the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago.

Society Urbanisation ratio expected to reach 53.9% in 2023 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has set a target of raising the urbanisation ratio of the country to 53.9% in 2023.