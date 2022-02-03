Khe Kem Waterfall is a destination that tourists cannot miss when visiting the Pu Mat National Park in the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve. (Source: Vietnam Pictorial)

The characteristics of biodiversity and unique culture are advantages for tourism development, especially eco-tourism, cultural and community tourism.The types of tourism with prospects for development currently being explored by Nghe An province include eco-tourism, sightseeing tours, cultural-community tourism, forest adventure discovery and scientific research tourism.Such products made by locals as traditional medicine and handicrafts are produced from natural materials. These specialties are highly attractive to tourists.After being recognised as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2007, tourism activities in the western region of Nghe An have developed remarkably. This has contributed to promoting the local economy, especially in Con Cuong, Tuong Duong and Quy Hop districts.Infrastructure for tourism has been gradually invested with the participation of businesses.The tourism development project of Western Nghe An has been undertaken by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The goals are to expand tourist attractions, focusing on eco-tourism & culture and to promote advertisement to international visitors.Nghe An province plans to develop urban areas in an ecological approach. Con Cuong district is chosen to pilot this model before expanding to other districts.Ecotourism and economic models with a green growth approach will be an important highlight in sustainable development in the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve, the department said./.