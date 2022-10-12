The Hoai River broke its banks and flooded nearby low-lying areas such as Cam Chau, Cam Thanh, An Hoi, Cam Pho, and Minh An wards. All tourists received timely support from local authorities if they wanted to move to better accommodation after the flooding.

The flooding does not limit travel to or in Hoi An ancient town. It actually makes the world heritage site even more special, especially for those setting foot in the city for the first time.



The flood waters are now receding, albeit slowly. Local authorities have outlined various measures to ensure the safety of both local residents and tourists. Local people in Hoi An have become used to flooding and are prepared to respond. And the ancient town is still amazing during floods, giving tourists an interesting and unusual experience./.

VNA