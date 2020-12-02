Discovering Made-in-Vietnam 5G-enabled smartphone factory
More than one year since VinSmart inaugurated its electronics factory complex in the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Thach That district, Hanoi), it has become one of the biggest smartphone manufacturing and testing factories in Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam+)
It was built completely new with a total capacity of 125 million products per year after completion (Photo: Vietnam+)
Total production area in phase 1 is 45,200m2 with a capacity of 23 million products per year (Photo: Vietnam+)
The plant covers an area of 15.2 hectares and the construction is divided into two phases. (Photo: Vietnam+)
In the factory, thousands of interconnected robots are responsible for the assembly and production, minimizing labour force and errors (Photo: Vietnam+)
The robotic arms will replace humans to ensure precision. Engineers supervise the work during the process (Photo: Vietnam+)
Phones that have passed the robotic system test go to the next stage. Those with errors will go to inspection division (Photo: Vietnam+)
To be marketed, Vsmart phones will have to pass hundreds of tests to test durability in specialized lab systems. (Photo: Vietnam+)
VinSmart products include smart phones with an estimated capacity of 23 million products per year; IoT devices; smart home; civil electronic equipment; electronic equipment and components for cars and motorcycles; molds and batteries for electronic devices. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Currently, VinSmart is cooperating with Qualcomm (US) to research and develop the Vsmart Aris 5G V742 phone line. The US is also the company's target market in 2021. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Aris and Aris Pro are the key products in VinSmart’s strategy to conquer the US market (Photo: Vietnam+)
In early July, VinSmart launched the first 5G phone with the Vsmart Aris 5G brand, integrating many modern technologies (Photo: Vietnam+)
All Vsmart Aris 5G phones, the first 5G phone model in Vietnam, are produced at this factory (Photo: Vietnam+)