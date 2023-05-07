Discovering Muong Giang Mo ethnic minority village in Hoa Binh
Giang Mo village has 140 households of the Muong ethnic minority group, living in wooden stilt houses that retain their time-honoured pristine beauty amid nearby fruit-laden orchards.
Giang Mo village is located at the foot of Mo Mountain, surrounded by rice fields and mountains. (Photo by VNA)
Stilt roofs bring bold culture and serenity to the land of the Muong people in Hoa Binh. (Photo by VNA)
The architecture of the turtle-shaped ancient stilt houses (turtle houses) of the Muong people remains intact in Giang Mo village. (Photo by VNA)