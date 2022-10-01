Destinations Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.

Travel Push for Ninh Thuan’s tourism to take off The People’s Committee of the south central province of Ninh Thuan held a tourism promotion conference in Hanoi on September 30.

Travel Yen Bai launches tours to conquer two of highest mountains in Vietnam Tours to conquer Ta Xua and Ta Chi Nhu, two of the 15 highest mounts in Vietnam, were recently launched in Tram Tau district of northwestern Yen Bai province.