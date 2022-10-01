Discovering My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province
The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam is one of the most popular architectural complex of the Cham people and a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam.
VNA
Related News
VNA
My Son Sanctuary Quang Nam province architectural complex famous tourist attraction Champa Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
PM urges greater efforts to achieve best possible results for 2022
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered stronger efforts to achieve the best possible socio-economic development results in 2022 and create momentum for next year.
See more
Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum
Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.
Push for Ninh Thuan’s tourism to take off
The People’s Committee of the south central province of Ninh Thuan held a tourism promotion conference in Hanoi on September 30.
Yen Bai launches tours to conquer two of highest mountains in Vietnam
Tours to conquer Ta Xua and Ta Chi Nhu, two of the 15 highest mounts in Vietnam, were recently launched in Tram Tau district of northwestern Yen Bai province.
Infographic(Interactive) 6 major indicators of Vietnam posting highest growth in tourism development index
Six major indicators of Vietnam posting the highest growth in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) revealed in a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF)
Foreign tourists help clean up Hoi An after typhoon Noru
A group of foreign tourists joined local residents in Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam to clean up trash and clear mud along a bridge crossing Hoai River on September 28 as super typhoon Noru weakened and floodwater started receding.