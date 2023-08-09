Hotline: (024) 39411349
Discovering the untouched beauty of Pa Khom Bay

Pa Khom Bay in Ban Chat Reservoir in Than Uyen district, Lai Chau province, is referred to by local people as a “miniature Ha Long Bay” in the northwest region thanks to its wild and majestic beauty.
  • Surrounding the bay are islands rich in vegetation, creating a peaceful landscape. (Photo: VNA)

  • The large water surface area allows local people to fish for economic development and to alleviate poverty. (Photo: VNA)

  • Visitors to the bay can admire the stilt houses of the Thai ethnic minority group, which are typical of the northwest region. (Photo: VNA)

  • There are also floating houses made from natural materials, creating a tranquil, rustic scene. (Photo: VNA)

  • Limestone mountains rise from the water, blanketed by rich vegetation. (Photo: VNA)

