Discovering the wonders of glamping at Thang Hen lake in Cao Bang
An aerial view of the Thang Hen lake in Cao Bang province. The northern border province boasts a kaleidoscope of untouched destinations that are certain to wow visitors due to their jaw-dropping landscapes. They include the Pac Bo historical relic site, Ban Gioc Waterfall, Nguom Ngao Cave, Thang Hen Lake, Mat Than Mountain, Nam Tra Waterfall, and Truc Lam Pagoda. Among local famous and must-visit spots, Thang Hen, located in Tra Linh district’s Quoc Toan commune, is the highest natural freshwater lake on the mountain in Vietnam, at about 1,500 – 1,700 metres above the sea level. It was recognised as a national scenic site in 2001. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Visitors to Cao Bang must definitely visit Thang Hen Lake. It is located in Quoc Toan commune, Tra Linh district, and is about 30 kilometres from Cao Bang city. Recognised as a national scenic site in 2001, the lake is the highest natural freshwater lake on the mountain in Vietnam, at about 1,500 – 1,700m above sea level. To reach the lake, holidaymakers are advised to start from Cao Bang city, crossing about 21km of the National Highway 3. Then, after following the provincial road 205 for about 4 more km, they will see a turn on the left with a signpost that read Thang Hen lake ecotourism area.
Thang Hen, the highest natural freshwater lake on the mountain in Vietnam, consists of 36 large and small lakes interconnected through a system of caves, rivers - underground caves on high peaks and situated about 1,500 – 1,700 metres above sea level. The sub-lakes are a few dozen to a few hundred meters apart from one another. The main lake has an oval shape and is 500 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. The lake is situated in a valley in the Tra Linh district’s Quoc Toan commune. Motorbikes are the means of transport often used by tourists to get to the off the beaten path location, with the journey praised as very scenic and well worth the ride. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The Thang Hen lake was recognised as a national scenic site in 2001. Considered the highest natural freshwater lake on the mountain in Vietnam, it consists of 36 large and small lakes, which are interconnected through a system of caves, rivers - underground caves on high peaks and situated about 1,500 – 1,700 metres above sea level. The sub-lakes are a few dozen to a few hundred metres apart from one another. The main lake has an oval shape and is 500 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. The complex boasts many poetic, charming, and mysterious landscapes that are very attractive to domestic and foreign tourists.
Thang Hen lake is also associated with an extremely interesting folk story of Cao Bang people. Legend has it that in this beautiful land, there was a Tay guy named Sung who was smart and extremely handsome. He passed the imperial examination and was selected to become a mandarin. Before taking over the post, the king allowed him to return to his hometown to pay homage to his ancestors within seven days. While being at home, he fell in love with a village girl named Booc, then married her. After the seven day passed, he suddenly remembered the official post awaiting him and quickly returned to the capital. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The folk story continues with the tragic journey of Sung back to the capital. In the middle of the night, he ran through a wild and extremely dark forest. After just 36 steps, the Tay guy unfortunately hit his head on the rocky mountain and passed away. His 36 steps have formed 36 large and small lakes with many different names. These lakes formed Thang Hen, the highest natural freshwater lake on a mountain in Vietnam. The 36 large and small lakes, in fact, are interconnected through a system of caves, rivers - underground caves on high peaks and situated about 1,500 – 1,700 metres above sea level. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The 36 lakes are a few dozen to a few hundred meters apart from one another. All of them are located in a large valley contiguous between Quoc Toan commune in Tra Linh district and Ngu Lao commune in Hoa An district. They have different names in local languages such as Thang Vat, Na Ma, Thang Loong, and Thang Hoi. The main lake, called Thang Hen, has an oval shape and is 500 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. Thang hen means bee's tail in the Tay ethnic language because when viewed from above, the lake looks like the tail of a bee. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Thang Hen Lake is a tourist attraction located within the area of the UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark, the second of its kind in Vietnam. covers 3,000sq.km. The geopark covers six districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Yen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang, Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. The geopark is home to nine ethnic groups including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay. It is an exceptional territory which offers insights into the history of our planet across more than 500 million years through protected sites. Fossils, marine sediment, volcanic and plutonic rocks and minerals are witness to the remarkable evolution and changes of our planet, and they constitute an exceptional geological heritage. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Tourists are kayaking on the lake. Coming here is like you are immersed in a peaceful space of mountains, forests and fresh air that can make you feel like all the troubles of life no longer matter.
The weather in Thang Hen Lake is quite pleasant. Visitors can visit the area in any season. Spring offers the most charming scene, with flowers blooming. If you come there from September to October, you will see the water receding and then filling again in just a few hours. Its system of 36 lakes of different shapes and sizes are connected with each other, therefore the water level of them can change seasonally, sometimes very suddenly. An interesting feature of the Thang Hen lake system is that its water is emerald green all year round. Visitors can enjoy the scenery while taking pictures to keep their valuable moments. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Overall this area remains wild and underdeveloped but there have been a few ecotourism sites that are attractive to visitors who prefer adventure tourism. Thang Hen Lake houses steep cliffs with their depth ranging from 5 metres to 30 metres. There is also a Thang Hen cave with a height of more than 20 metres and links to the mountainsides. This place is the centre of precious tree varieties. People said Thang Hen is worthy of an international geological heritage.
The Thang Hen glamping is a sub-zone located in the campus of the Thang Hen lake eco-tourism area within the territory of Quoc Toan commune. It enables holidaymakers to have the fun of camping with convenient services. Glamping, a glamorous form of camping, is a relatively new way to travel. It's all about luxury in a semi-outdoor or rural setting. Glamping means you can be close to nature without having to give up all the good things in life like being warm, having running water and so on. It typically involves staying in some types of tent that includes the luxuries not typically associated with traditional camping, such as a bed, a wardrobe, and private bathroom facilities.
A bar and coffee shop at the Thang Hen glamping site, a sub-zone located in the campus of the Thang Hen lake ecotourism area. Located 28km away from Cao Bang city, it is a combination of camping with some of the comforts and luxuries of home. How wonderful it is to safely immerse yourself in nature to enjoy a feeling of peace and happiness, which helps you relieve stress and fatigue after a long day of hard work. At the glamping site, visitors will be treated to resort-like services serving their experiences of barbecue parties, local cuisine, rowing, campfires, and sightseeing activities.
A corner of the glamping site. With glamping, less is more. Its accommodations, in most cases, take advantage of the surrounding elements, creating the best space for eco - friendly travel and sustainable tourism.
A close look at a tent offered at the Thang Hen glamping site. The location of these tents is also ideal for visitors to enjoy the scenery around. Nature tourism and inspiring trips like romantic weekend getaways and family vacations might help you completely refresh yourself and open up to new experiences. When you go on a nature tourism retreat in Thang Heng, which was recognised as a national scenic site in 2001, it's easy to fill your days strolling around, kayaking, climbing, chilling and tasting food.
A meal prepared for tourists at the Thang Heng glamping site. Visitors can have a taste of local cuisine with a great view of the lake in front of them.
A closer look at dishes of culinary delights from Cao Bang, prepared for tourists at the Thang Heng glamping site.
The glamping site at night.