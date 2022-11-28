Discovering the wonders of glamping at Thang Hen lake in Cao Bang

The weather in Thang Hen Lake is quite pleasant. Visitors can visit the area in any season. Spring offers the most charming scene, with flowers blooming. If you come there from September to October, you will see the water receding and then filling again in just a few hours. Its system of 36 lakes of different shapes and sizes are connected with each other, therefore the water level of them can change seasonally, sometimes very suddenly. An interesting feature of the Thang Hen lake system is that its water is emerald green all year round. Visitors can enjoy the scenery while taking pictures to keep their valuable moments. (Photo: VietnamPlus)