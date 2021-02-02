Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park
The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.
-
Entrance to the park is covered with greenery. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Hoa Mai (Apricot Blossom) lake is a must-see destination at U Minh Thuong National Park. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
U Minh Thuong National Park boasts a rich flora and fauna ecosystem. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Wild animals at the National Park (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Wild animals at the National Park (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Wild animals at the National Park (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Wild animals at the National Park (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)