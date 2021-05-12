Discussions held on classifying impairments for ASEAN Para Games 11
A meeting was held in Hanoi on May 12 to discuss the classification of impairments for the upcoming 11th ASEAN Para Games.
Swimmer Vo Thanh Tung and his third gold medal at Asian Para Games 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A meeting was held in Hanoi on May 12 to discuss the
classification of impairments for the upcoming 11th ASEAN Para
Games.
Host Vietnam will assign sevent - nine medical staff from the Vietnam Sports Hospital and the Vietnam Anti-Doping Agency to an expert team completing the task.
An online training conference on classifications is scheduled for August-September.
The ASEAN Para Sports Federation proposed conducting the classifications online.
The timing of the games will depend on the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, the region, and the world./.