Swimmer Vo Thanh Tung and his third gold medal at Asian Para Games 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A meeting was held in Hanoi on May 12 to discuss the classification of impairments for the upcoming 11th ASEAN Para Games.



Host Vietnam will assign sevent - nine medical staff from the Vietnam Sports Hospital and the Vietnam Anti-Doping Agency to an expert team completing the task.



An online training conference on classifications is scheduled for August-September.



The ASEAN Para Sports Federation proposed conducting the classifications online.



The timing of the games will depend on the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, the region, and the world./.