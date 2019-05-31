Deputy Trieu Thi Phuong from Bac Kan province speaks at a discussion session (Source: VNA)

– Discussions on socio-economic development solutions at the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session will continue to be broadcast live on national television and radio on May 31 morning.Lawmakers will exchange opinions on the Government’s supplementary report on socio-economic and State budget performance in 2018 and first months of 2019, as well as the balance of the State budget in 2017.During the discussion session, Government members will make clear issues that NA deputies concern.In the afternoon, lawmakers scrutinise the draft Laws on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Insurance Business, and the Law on Intellectual Property, which were discussed in group on May 20.The promulgation of the Laws on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Insurance Business, and the Law on Intellectual Property aims to continue perfecting domestic legal regulations to effectively implement commitments in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).The draft laws are scheduled to be approved during the legislature’s seventh session.-VNA