Business Advanced advertising equipment, technology displayed in HCM City The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.

Business First Vietnam steel maker receives int’l certificate on environment Posco Yamato Vina Steel Joint Stock Company has become the first steel maker in Vietnam officially granted the international EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) certificate.

Videos VinFast debuts on Nasdaq Global Select Market Vietnamese auto maker VinFastrang the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the US, under the ticker symbol “VFS”.

Business Deputy PM attends 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South Asia Expo (CAS Expo) and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, on August 16.