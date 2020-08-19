Medical workers spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Illustrative image: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate disinfectant from the national reserves to help ministries, sectors and localities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, one tonne of Chloramin B solution will be sent to the central province of Quang Nam, one of the country’s current COVID-19 hotspots, while one tonne of Chloramin B and 7 million of Aquatabs 67mg water purification tablets will be provided for the Ministry of Health (MoH) free-of-charge.

The MoH is responsible for the collection of data as well as the management, distribution and usage of the aid in line with regulations.

As of August 19 morning, Vietnam has so far confirmed 989 infections. Of which, 649 are locally-transmitted cases, including 509 linked to the pandemic hotspot in the central city of Da Nang since July 25./.