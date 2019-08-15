Sanitation workers collect plastic waste in Ha Long (Photo: VNA)

– Disposable plastic products will be replaced by products made of environmentally-friendly materials by business facilities in Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh from September 1.Deputy head of the Ha Long Bay Management Board Pham Dinh Huynh said that the board has stepped up communications and encouraged tourists to limit the use of plastic bottles and nylon bags while touring the bay.Service providers in the bay were asked to use paper cups, straws and bags to serve their customers, he said, adding that right from the wharf, tourists will be recommended not to use disposable plastic products.The move is hoped to reduce the impacts of plastic waste on the environment in Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site that welcomed around 5.2 million foreigners last year, up 22 percent year-on-year.After September 1, the board will set up inspection teams to supervise the implementation of the scheme. It will issue warnings to facilities that fail to comply with the policy before applying stricter measures such as ending their contracts to provide services in the bay.The Ha Long Bay Management Board has coordinated with two businesses to collect waste in the bay with the engagement of 30 vessels of local fishermen. Tonnes of waste, mostly plastic waste, have so far been collected for treatment.-VNA