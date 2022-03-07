Society Joint efforts made to address gender-biased sex selection as girls deserve to shine It is important to encourage the involvement of men in efforts to end the issue of gender-biased sex selection (GBSS) in Vietnam, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara stressed on March 7.

Society Most of Vietnamese in three big Ukrainian cities already evacuated: ambassador Most of the Vietnamese people wishing to move out of three big cities of Ukraine, namely Kyiv, Kharkov, and Odessa, have been evacuated in the face of the complicated situation there, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Nguyen Hong Thach.

Society Thanh Tien paper flower village in Hue city Thanh Tien village in Phu Mau commune, Phu Vang district in Thua Thien-Hue province is located on the southern bank of the Huong River and is famous for making paper flower offerings, especially lotus flowers.

Videos Unique peace worshipping ritual of Dao Thanh Y ethnic people Khau Lau hamlet in Tan Tien commune, Yen Son district in Tuyen Quang province is home to 38 Dao Thanh Y ethnic households. The people have preserved their unique traditional customs, including a peace worshiping ritual celebrated during each of the four seasons, where they pray for health, happiness, and abundant crops for everyone in the village.