Environment Nha Trang scrambles to save coral reefs from bleaching Saving the coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area from massive bleaching is a priority that requires a long-term, scientific and sustainable strategy, scientists and oceanographers have said.

Environment Vietnamese throw away 54 kilograms of plastic waste yearly As the amount of plastic waste from Vietnamese is rising quickly, many projects are being implemented in collaboration with international organisations to reduce plastic waste.

Environment Last captive bear in Binh Phuoc transferred to rescue centre The last captive bear in the southern province of Binh Phuoc was handed over to the centre of Free The Bears in the Cat Tien National Park on June 17.