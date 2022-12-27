Tourists enjoy a bike tour exploring Hanoi’s Old Quarter. (Photo hanoimoi.com.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City are positive about strong travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) as both domestic and outbound tours are mostly booked fully.

Tour operators like Saigontourist, Vietravel, and TSTTourist on December 26 reported that their tours departing from Ho Chi Minh City to the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, and Tien Giang are booked fully.

According to a representative from Saigontourist, this Lunar New Year holidays, it offers more than 300 package tours, both domestic and overseas tours, to serve more than 20,000 travellers through the holiday.

Besides popular tours to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and northern provinces, overseas tours are also welcomed. The company this year also offers tours to South American countries.

Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing Director of BenThanh Tourist, said that the travel company prepares over 100 tours for the Tet holidays and expects to attract about 10,000 travellers. Until now, 90% of its tours are full, she said.

Meanwhile, travel companies in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue offer programmes that take advantage of the spring festival “Spring in Ancient Capital” taking place from January to March 2023.

Other travel companies have designed new tours based on the meeting of the royal Lunar New Year Celebration and general celebration which is said to create typical characteristics of the Tet celebration of Hue people.

According to Thua Thien-Hue province’s Tourism Promotion Centre, the provincial Department of Tourism and the provincial Tourism Association develop new services to attract visitors to Hue during the Tet holidays besides traditional attractions like the royal festival or folk festivals.

In the central city of Da Nang, when designing tours, travel companies this year pay more attention to factors that offer tourists opportunities to experience warm family gatherings.

They also have tours designated for Chinese-origin people living in Malaysia or Singapore to visit Da Nang city.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the municipal Travel Association, said that the number of visitors to Da Nang city from December 2022 to January 2023 is forecast to increase by 30%-40% compared with other months in 2022./.