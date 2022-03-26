DK platforms –sovereignty marks at southern sea
In 1988, Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh signed a decision on the construction of economic, scientific – technological services platforms on six submerged reefs in the country’s continental shelf in southern East Sea. In the photo: The DK1/2 Platform on Phuc Tan bank. (Photo: VNA)
Later, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers issued an instruction on the establishment of a so-called DK1 steering committee headed by Vice President Tran Duc Luong. In the photo: The DK1/9 Platform on Ba Ke bank. (Photo: VNA)
The DK1/16 Platform on Phuc Tan bank. (Photo: VNA)
The DK1/21 on Ba Ke bank. (Photo: VNA)
The Defence Ministry was determined to build the cluster of DK platforms to protect the national sovereignty in the 80,000 square kilometre waters, which has a special importance in terms of security-defence. In the photo: The DK1/20 Platform on Ba Ke bank. (Photo: VNA)
The DK Platforms were built in the waters which is on the international maritime routes across the East Sea. In the photo: The DK1/17 Platform on Phuc Tan bank. (Photo: VNA)