DK1 platform stands firm on East Sea
The DK1/16 platform stands firm as a steel belt marking Vietnam’s national sovereignty over seas and islands and guarded by naval seamen around the clock.
The DK1/16 platform was built on Phuc Tan Shoal and is one of 15 platforms belonging to the Naval Region 2 Command (Photo: Vietnam+)
The role of the platforms is to accommodate lighthouses to warn fishing and shipping vessels passing through the area, as well as hydro-meteorological research stations, storm shelters, and rescue efforts for missing fishermen. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Officers and seamen on the platform possess strong political will and complete all tasks assigned. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The DK1/16 platform at Phuc Tan Shoal. (Photo: VNA)
DK1 stands firmly on the sea. (Photo: Vietnam+)