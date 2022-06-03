Culture - Sports Ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic minority people The ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic people has existed for a long period of time. It is a beautiful custom, rich in cultural identity and with traditional educational properties for all generations. Like many other ethnic groups, the Lo Lo people believe that everything has a soul and have faith in connections between the living and the dead with the same bloodline.

Culture - Sports Telefilm 2022 returns to HCM City after two-year hiatus The 10th Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 2022 will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City’s District 7 from June 9-11, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.

Culture - Sports Tourism and cultural activities to be held at Bac Ha festival The annual Bac Ha White Plateau Festival will take place in Bac Ha and neighbouring districts in the northern province of Lao Cai from June 4 to 12.

Culture - Sports Traditional celebration of Doan Ngo Festival replicated An ancient ritual was reproduced on June 1 at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi as part of the celebration of the Doan Ngo Festival (which take place on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month), Nhan dan newspaper reported.