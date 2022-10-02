Doan Thien An - Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 (Photo: vtv.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Doan Thien An, 22-year-old beauty from the Mekong Delta province of Long An, was crowned Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 after surpassing 49 other contestants at the pageant finale in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.



The contestants went through several rounds, including swimsuit, evening gown, traditional ao dai (long dress), presentation, and Q&A for the selection of the top 20, top 15, top 10, and top five.



The title of the first, second, third, and fourth runners-up respectively went to Che Nguyen Quynh Chau from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Tran Tuyet Nhu from Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Nguyen Minh Thu from north-central Quang Tri province, and Ngo Thi Quynh Mai from Ho Chi Minh City.



On the occasion, the organising board announced over 1.7 billion VND (73,000 USD) in support of storm victims in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Nghe An./.