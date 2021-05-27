A car tyre factory in Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The



For the anti-dumping duty content, the DOC maintained its decisions made in the preliminary conclusion. Accordingly, most of the businesses that account for 95.5 percent of Vietnam’s total car tyre exports to the US are considered free of dumping their products and thus, not subject to – The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a positive conclusion for Vietnam in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes into imported automobile tyres.On May 24, the DOC issued its final conclusion about the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into automobile tyres imported from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Vietnam.For the anti-dumping duty content, the DOC maintained its decisions made in the preliminary conclusion. Accordingly, most of the businesses that account for 95.5 percent of Vietnam’s total car tyre exports to the US are considered free of dumping their products and thus, not subject to anti-dumping duties , while a tax rate of 22.3 percent is imposed on the remainders.



For the countervailing duty content, the tax rates on the Vietnamese enterprises are set at between 6.23 percent and 7.89 percent, down from the 6.23 percent – 10.08 percent determined in the preliminary conclusion.



Given this, the anti-dumping and countervailing duties that the companies making up 95.5 percent of the tyre exports to US are between 6.23 percent and 7.89 percent, lowest among the countries and territory subject to the investigations.



This is a positive result for Vietnam’s tyre producers and exporters to the US – the largest market of Vietnamese tyres. It also benefits the rubber industry since about 80 percent of natural rubber harvested in Vietnam is used for tyre manufacturing.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said it has been working closely with relevant parties to secure objective and positive results for Vietnamese producers and exporters.



The ministry noted it has continually discussed with related agencies of the US via different dialogue channels to prove that Vietnam did not dump or subsidise automobile tyres or devalue its currency to create an export advantage.



It will continue coordinating with the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant ministries and sectors to continue talking with the US about this country’s conclusion regarding currency devaluation, the ministry added./.

